Sarwat Gilani wants actors to avoid making co-workers look bad

Sarwat Gilani has called on celebrities to support co-workers instead of negatively portraying them.

In an Instagram post, the actor asked why celebrities appear on shows that make their fellow stars look bad for ratings.

The 38-year-old wrote that celebrities should try and support each other on the media as it is a small industry.

Related: People like negative characters they don’t support themselves, says Saboor Aly

The Saiqa actor called on actors to refrain from taking part in such kinds of humour.

Intelligent humour and healthy competition is enough to have a good conversation, Gilani said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.