HOME > Entertainment

Sarwat Gilani wants actors to avoid making co-workers look bad

Says the industry needs support

Posted: Jun 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: sarwatg/Instagram

Sarwat Gilani has called on celebrities to support co-workers instead of negatively portraying them.

In an Instagram post, the actor asked why celebrities appear on shows that make their fellow stars look bad for ratings.

The 38-year-old wrote that celebrities should try and support each other on the media as it is a small industry.

Related: People like negative characters they don’t support themselves, says Saboor Aly

The Saiqa actor called on actors to refrain from taking part in such kinds of humour.

Intelligent humour and healthy competition is enough to have a good conversation, Gilani said.

Sarwat Gilani
 
