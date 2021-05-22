Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’

Actor Zoya Nasir has has called off her engagement to German vlogger Christian Betzmann.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian and I are no longer engaged to be married,” she said.

“His sudden change towards my culture, country, people and insensitivity towards my religion has led me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision.”

Although Zoya didn’t specify Christian’s insensitive remarks, people are speculating it is the vlogger’s take on the Palestine issue.

An Instagram exchange between Christian and a follower went viral this week, in which he threatened to block her when questioned why he was not speaking out against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

It didn’t stop there. The vlogger shared a screenshot of rude messages from a follower and said: Coming from the Islamic State of Pakistan, very Islamic words, Mr.

He posted a list of countries by death rate as well, highlighting Pakistan. “It’s better to go pray as praying is the only thing third world countries can do.”

Zoya, however, wished Christian a bright and happy future.

“There are certain religious and social boundaries that cannot be crossed, no matter what,” the actor said.

She got engaged to Christian in February, a month after he announced he had converted to Islam.

