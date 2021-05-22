Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’

The two unfollowed each other on Instagram two days ago

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Actor Zoya Nasir has has called off her engagement to German vlogger Christian Betzmann.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian and I are no longer engaged to be married,” she said.

“His sudden change towards my culture, country, people and insensitivity towards my religion has led me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision.”

Although Zoya didn’t specify Christian’s insensitive remarks, people are speculating it is the vlogger’s take on the Palestine issue.

An Instagram exchange between Christian and a follower went viral this week, in which he threatened to block her when questioned why he was not speaking out against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

It didn’t stop there. The vlogger shared a screenshot of rude messages from a follower and said: Coming from the Islamic State of Pakistan, very Islamic words, Mr.

He posted a list of countries by death rate as well, highlighting Pakistan. “It’s better to go pray as praying is the only thing third world countries can do.”

Zoya, however, wished Christian a bright and happy future.

“There are certain religious and social boundaries that cannot be crossed, no matter what,” the actor said.

She got engaged to Christian in February, a month after he announced he had converted to Islam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
break up christian betzmann religion Zoya Nasir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.