Zara Noor requests people to look after their loved ones

Actor Zara Noor Abbas has asked the people to take care of their loved ones as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

Zara said on Instagram that she was not feeling well. She thanked her fans for their wishes with a quote from Indian actor Raj Kapoor as well.

“This is to all my amazing fans out there,” the Ehd-e-Wafa star wrote. “Thank you for all your love and support. I read all your messages that you sent me.

“I know you know how I feel. Thank you for your constant prayers and mohabbat.”

She added: “Let’s keep on checking up on our loved ones and our dear ones in these terrible testing times. Bohat sara pyaar. Apki Zara. (Lots of love. Yours, Zara)”

Pakistan has reported at least 911,302 Covid-19 cases with a death toll up of 20,540. The number of recovered patients is 831,744.

Celebrities including Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Aamina Sheikh, Ayesha Omar, Ayeza Khan, Meesha Shafi, and Hania Amir, had also requested people to follow safety protocols and take care of their loved ones.

