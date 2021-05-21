Yasir Hussain bashes trolls telling Mahira Khan to wear dupatta

Many people are lauding celebrities for joining a pro-Palestine protest outside the Karachi Press Club, but a few are disappointed with their clothing choices.

“Well done,” Yasir Hussain remarked sarcastically. “You get your summer looks with shorts and Mahira should wear a dupatta in the heat of May!”

He posted a photo showing Mahira Khan at the demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club in solidarity with Palestine. She was wearing a black kurti with a white shalwar, but the morality brigade suggested the actor would have looked “better” with a dupatta.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

“Get out of clothing and talk about real issues,” Yasir said. “Have the fear of God.”

Sheheryar Munawar, Ayesha Omar, Sanam Jung and other stars were spotted at the protest. Yasir could not attend the demonstration due to his surgery after suffering a hand injury.

Yasir protested, however, with a Palestinian flag on his bandage.

