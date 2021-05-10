Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish

Yashma Gill will be starring in ARY Digital’s new drama Azmaish, her PR agency announced on Monday.

The serial will be produced under Big Bang Entertainment. It is directed by Fajr Raza and written by Sameena Aijaz. Azmaish follows the story of Yashma Gill (starring as Shiza) and Kinza Hashmi (starring as Nimra) who are step-sisters.



Yashma has been praised for her work in Phaans and Pyar Ke Sadqay. She has appeared in Qurban, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Alif.