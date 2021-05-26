Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Why is Hania advising influencers to look for other jobs?

She has a question for them

Posted: May 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Why is Hania advising influencers to look for other jobs?

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Actor Hania Aamir has a question for influencers who think that social media cannot bring about change in society.

“What are you doing here then?” she said. “Why are you an influencer if influence does not matter here? Look for another job, man.”

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Last week, YouTuber Irfan Junejo posted a video in which he talked about the criticism that he received for not making videos on atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The YouTuber admitted that he was a little afraid before shooting this video, for he has an idea about what upsets people and attracts criticism. 

Although he had posted stories condemning the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, people expected more from him.  

“Other than emotional speeches and anger, what substance do I add to this conversation?” he said, responding to calls for content on the Palestine-Israel crisis. “I think YouTube is not the right place to raise awareness about this issue with emotional rants, unless you are an expert on that topic and know how to talk about it.” 

German influencer Christian Betzmann was under fire too for saying that social media won’t help people who are raising their voice against Israel.

Hania, on the other hand, has said many times that influence does matter when it comes to condemning oppression. She urged followers to speak up against Israel and share at least two Palestine-related hashtags.

