Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India's PM?

Posted: May 10, 2021
India actor Rakhi Sawant said Monday that she wants to see Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sonu Sood as the country's prime minister. "I would say that Salman Khan and Sonu Sood should be made the prime minister of the country," Rakhi was quoted by the Times of India as saying. "Sonu Sood loves the country and its people the most." The Kurukshetra star said that Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are always ready to help people during the pandemic situation. Rakhi went on to say that her heart is crying over the coronavirus situation in India. The actor said that ministers were just making speeches instead of helping people. She added that country needs beds, oxygen and vaccines at the moment. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 22.7 million.
