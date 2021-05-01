When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots

Bollywood actors often share their experiences about getting dropped from films or bungling screen tests for ads, but hardly give their fans a sneak peek into what their auditions are like.

“In 2007, I auditioned for the lead role in a film,” says Anushka Sharma in a clip doing the rounds on social media. “And that film was… can you guess?” The camera then pans to a large poster on the wall featuring Aamir Khan. “Yes, 3 Idiots.”

Anushka tells viewers that nobody has seen her audition, not even the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani. In the short clip she is performing the monologue from Rajkumar’s 2003 comedy-drama Munna Bhai MBBS.

Anushka showed her audition to Aamir and Rajkumar on the sets of their 2014 hit PK. The two are laughing at her in disbelief in the throwback video.

Rajkumar admitted that he never knew Anushka had auditioned for 3 Idiots. However, they have come together for two films so far: PK and Sanju (2018), which starred Ranbhir Kapoor in the lead.

