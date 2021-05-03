Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?

It has been designed by Fahad Hussayn

Posted: May 3, 2021
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Yasir Aziz

Iqra Aziz’s jora became the talk of the town soon after photos from her godh bharai rasam (baby shower) were posted online.

“We loved to be a part of your beginnings,” wrote designer Fahad Hussayn. “The design is especially curated with lots of love to celebrate Iqra’s motherhood.”

Photo: Instagram/Fahad Hussain

Iqra wore a purple peshwas paired with a gharara and an organza dupatta. In the close-up photos shared by Fahad, a number of prayers can be seen embroidered on the dupatta featuring embellishments and zardozi work. Fahad has called the dupatta “Sau Dauein (100 prayers)”.

“May God protect you from evil eyes,” Fahad said.

Iqra and husband Yasir Hussain announced the news on Sunday. Their baby is due in July.

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

The couple tied the knot in December 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
