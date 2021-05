She started out in the film industry in 1961

Rani faced hurdles when she started out in the film industry in 1961. She rose to stardom after working with director Hassan Tariq.

Anjuman and Suraiya Bhopali are two of her most popular films. Rani was known for her powerful delivery of dialogues and dance.

She passed away on May 27, 1993 in Karachi after battling cancer.

