Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five

Season to be aired in two parts

Netflix released the first look of the fifth season of La Casa De Papel (The House of Paper) also known as Money Heist on Monday.

It shows the gang coming under intense firing. Their leader and a mastermind criminal “The Professor” has a look of disbelief on his face.

A cover version of Linkin Park’s hit single “In The End” can be heard in the background.

The final season will come in two volumes. The first half will be aired from September 3 whereas the remaining episodes will be aired from December 3.

It remains to be seen what the show has in stored for its die-hard fans.

The show, which has been running since 2017, is about “The Professor” who has recruited eight people with certain abilities to pull off the biggest heist in history by printing euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

It stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Belén Cuesta and Najwa Nimri.

