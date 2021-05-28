Watch Muslim sisters strive for Eid holidays in America

The trailer for American Eid was released this week and lauded for its diverse and inclusive portrayal of Pakistani immigrants in the United States.

“I dreamt of telling a Disney Eid story and I will forever be grateful to Disney, Launchpad and and the entire cast and crew for making this film a reality,” said Aqsa Altaf, who has written and directed American Eid.

The trailer for American Eid is here! I dreamed of telling a Disney Eid story and I will forever be grateful to Disney, Launchpad and the entire cast and crew for making this film a reality. https://t.co/R7u8bXG4go — Aqsa Altaf (@AqsaAltaff) May 24, 2021

The movie revolves around two sisters, Ameena and Zainab, who move to the US for what their parents have promised to be a better life. But Ameena wakes up on Eid only to find out that there’s no holiday and that she has to go to school.

“You said America will be good for our future,” Ameena complains. “It’s just three days.”

The story follows the sisters’ journey as they struggle to get days for Eid through a petition and be accepted on the foreign land. The henna and bangles in Ameena’s hands show that she hasn’t let go of her Pakistani roots.

American Eid is part of a series by Launchpad with five other shorts from “six unique perspectives”.

Aqsa’s short film One Small Step was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. It was shortlisted for the BAFTA Student Film Awards.

American Eid is streaming today on Disney+.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

