Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Muslim sisters strive for Eid holidays in America

American Eid streams on Disney+ today

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch Muslim sisters strive for Eid holidays in America

Photo: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios

The trailer for American Eid was released this week and lauded for its diverse and inclusive portrayal of Pakistani immigrants in the United States.

“I dreamt of telling a Disney Eid story and I will forever be grateful to Disney, Launchpad and and the entire cast and crew for making this film a reality,” said Aqsa Altaf, who has written and directed American Eid.

The movie revolves around two sisters, Ameena and Zainab, who move to the US for what their parents have promised to be a better life. But Ameena wakes up on Eid only to find out that there’s no holiday and that she has to go to school.

“You said America will be good for our future,” Ameena complains. “It’s just three days.”

The story follows the sisters’ journey as they struggle to get days for Eid through a petition and be accepted on the foreign land. The henna and bangles in Ameena’s hands show that she hasn’t let go of her Pakistani roots. 

American Eid is part of a series by Launchpad with five other shorts from “six unique perspectives”.

Aqsa’s short film One Small Step was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. It was shortlisted for the BAFTA Student Film Awards.

American Eid is streaming today on Disney+.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
American Eid. Disney
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.