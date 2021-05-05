Watch: Marvel Studios announce release dates of 10 movies

Marvel Studios has announced the release dates of its action-packed upcoming movies on YouTube.

Ten movies are scheduled to be released from 2021 till 2023.

The fourth phase of the cinematic universe kicks off in 2021 with the release of Black Widow on July 9, whereas Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and The Eternals will be making their debuts on September 3 and November 5, respectively.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the next to follow with a release on December 17.

Doctor Strange in the Land of Madness will be the first Marvel film of 2022 with a release date of March 25. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on May 6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forver will hit the screens on July 9.

The Marvels is scheduled for November 11 and will be the last Marvel movie of the year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania is set to be the first Marvel flick of 2023 as it will hit the screens on February 17 whereas Phase 4 concludes on May 5 with the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Avengers: Endgame saw the conclusion of Phase 3. It went to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time with earnings of more than $2.7 billion. It was also nominated for the Best Visual Effects at the 92nd Academy Awards.

