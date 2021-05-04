Watch: Iqra Aziz shares highlights from her baby shower

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Actor Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai rasam (baby shower) video has been viewed over 400,000 times in just hours.

Iqra and her husband Yasir Hussain announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child. They shared glimpses from the event as well.

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

The video posted late Monday shows festivities in full swing at the couple’s house and family members and close relatives placing fruit in Iqra’s lap.

Iqra wore a purple peshwas paired with a gharara and an organza dupatta. In the close-up photos shared by Fahad, a number of prayers can be seen embroidered on the dupatta featuring embellishments and zardozi work.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



