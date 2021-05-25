Watch: First look of Marvel superhero movie The Eternals

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer of its upcoming flick The Eternals on Monday.

The film will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase. The story is about a group of immortal superheroes uniting to defeat the world’s oldest enemy: The Deviants.

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/ey0ZMWRzF9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2021

The star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie as a fierce warrior named Thena. The role of the cosmic superhero Kingo will be portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani. Richard Madden stars as mighty Ikrais whereas Glemma Chan will portray Sersi.

Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has super speed abilities. Salma Hayek is also a part of the cast as a spiritual leader character named Ajak.

Lia McHugh has been cast as forever young, old-soul Sprite and Don Lee has been cast as Gilgamesh.

Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will portray Dane Whitman in the upcoming movie.

Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao has directed the film and it will be released in theatres this November.

Monday was an interesting day for entertainment fans as the first trailer of season five of the hit show Money Heist was released as well.

