Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Watch: First look of Marvel superhero movie The Eternals

Star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: MarvelStudios/Twitter

Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer of its upcoming flick The Eternals on Monday.

The film will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase. The story is about a group of immortal superheroes uniting to defeat the world’s oldest enemy: The Deviants.  

The star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie as a fierce warrior named Thena. The role of the cosmic superhero Kingo will be portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani. Richard Madden stars as mighty Ikrais whereas Glemma Chan will portray Sersi.

Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has super speed abilities. Salma Hayek is also a part of the cast as a spiritual leader character named Ajak.

Lia McHugh has been cast as forever young, old-soul Sprite and Don Lee has been cast as Gilgamesh.

Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will portray Dane Whitman in the upcoming movie.

Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao has directed the film and it will be released in theatres this November.

Monday was an interesting day for entertainment fans as the first trailer of season five of the hit show Money Heist was released as well.

