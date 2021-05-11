Watch: Ahsan Khan’s sweet moment with mother during Ramazan transmission

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan and his mother shared a sweet moment during a Ramazan show on Mother’s Day.

She called during a segment on the show. The Qayamat star, with a big smile on his face, said he already knew it was her.

Ahsan’s mother said she prays for her loving son and the well being of the entire team behind the transmission.

It is not the first time that such a thing has happened on a Ramazan show this year.

Earlier, veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza called her husband during ARY Digital program Jeeto Pakistan League.

However, the veteran batsman failed to recognize her voice at first.