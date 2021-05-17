Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

WandaVision wins big at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Marvel superhero series won four awards including best show

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
WandaVision wins big at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Photo Courtesy: Marvel Comics

Marvel superhero series WandaVision won four awards at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday.

The show takes characters from Marvel’s record-breaking superhero blockbuster films and shifts the action to the Disney+ streaming platform. It won four awards at the Los Angeles ceremony, including the best show.

The oddball but acclaimed series set in a bizarre, sitcom-inspired world also bagged the best performance in a series for its star Elizabeth Olsen, best villain for Kathryn Hahn, and best fight.

“This is bananas, this whole thing — this whole year has been so trippy,” said Hahn, one of several stars while referring to the pandemic’s impact, with the live in-person award show taking place in Hollywood a year after the previous edition was cancelled.

The late Chadwick Boseman — who surprisingly failed to posthumously win the best actor award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at last month’s Oscars — was honored for best performance in a movie.

The awards do not differentiate between male and female actors, and have been honouring Hollywood since 1992 with “golden popcorn” statuettes for unconventional categories, including best kiss.

Taking place at the start of the summer blockbuster season, and voted for online by the public, the awards tend to recognize more mainstream and commercial favorites than other ceremonies.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” — the conclusion to Netflix’s trilogy of teenage romantic comedies adapted from Jenny Han’s young adult novels — was named best movie.

Baron Cohen won a non-competitive award — accepting in a video that saw him arguing with various of his own comic and frequently inappropriate personas such as Borat and Ali G.

“Right before anyone else does it, I am officially cancelling myself,” joked Baron Cohen. “I was actually really looking forward to this after losing at the Oscars. You can keep it. Go on, you’re a caricature,” he told his gay Austrian fashionista alter-ego Bruno while handing over his statuette.

Baron Cohen had been nominated for the best supporting male in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the best adapted screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, but failed to win either.

Scarlett Johansson was also honored for her career by MTV on Sunday.

The inaugural “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” celebrating reality television will be aired on Monday.

