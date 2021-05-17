Vidya Balan is a fierce forest queen in Sherni

India actor Vidya Balan will be seen as an upright forest officer in the upcoming movie Sherni, India.com has reported.

Amazon Prime said that the film will be released in June. A date has yet to be announced.

The OTT service made the announcement on Twitter.

Vidya tweeted, “Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin, Meet #SherniOnPrime in June.”

“The film is based on an upright forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.”

The project stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

The shooting began on World Wildlife Day for which she came to Madhya Pradesh.

This will not be the first Indian movie to take on the relationship between human beings and the animal kingdom. The 2005 thriller Kaal, starring John Abraham and Ajay Devgn, was based on protecting the precious wildlife of India as well.

Vidya, in an interview with Times of India, said that she did not know whether the film would release in theatres or on an OTT platform.