Veteran actor Marina Khan diagnosed with coronavirus

Veteran actor Marina Khan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Marina made the announcement in an Instagram video.

“I have Covid-19,” the Tanhaiyaan actress said. “This is me, my room and I am all alone for the next 14 days. I used to fight with my friends and would scold me. Now, I know they will make fun of me a lot.”

The actress said that she always that things would happen if they are meant to be.

“We will deal with it but when it happens, that’s the reality. It’s all rubbish when people say there is no such thing or it’s part of some conspiracy.”

The actor said that her symptoms include fatigue, inconsistent temperature and fever. She has had headaches.

She urged people to follow safety protocols, adding that it is not necessary to go to the bazaar to get Eid clothes.

Several celebrities including Jawad Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Azmat, Sanam Jung and Ali Safina were diagnosed with the virus.

According to statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre, there are 825,519 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll has reached 17,957.