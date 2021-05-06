Ushna Shah says being a woman is difficult

Actor Ushna Shah says that being a woman is difficult in Pakistan.

Micro-misogyny is found everywhere, the Balaa actor said on Twitter.

God, being a woman, especially in this country is difficult. Is micro-misogyny a term? Because it should be. And it’s EVERYWHERE. #micromisogyny #maleego — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) May 6, 2021

Micro-misogynism refers to small actions and differences in treatment based on gender. It results in bigger problems, and are part of the structure that keeps misogyny embedded in the society.

Ushna is quite vocal on several social issues, including animal abuse, periods and body shaming.

In 2017, she labelled Pakistan showbiz personalities “shameless people” who exploit Islam for their own benefit.