Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ushna Shah says being a woman is difficult

Speaks of misogyny in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ushna Shah says being a woman is difficult

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah says that being a woman is difficult in Pakistan.

Micro-misogyny is found everywhere, the Balaa actor said on Twitter.

Micro-misogynism refers to small actions and differences in treatment based on gender. It results in bigger problems, and are part of the structure that keeps misogyny embedded in the society.

Ushna is quite vocal on several social issues, including animal abuse, periods and body shaming.

In 2017, she labelled Pakistan showbiz personalities “shameless people” who exploit Islam for their own benefit.

FaceBook WhatsApp
misogyny Pakistan ushna shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ushna Shah, Misogyny, Ushna Shah statement, Ushna Shah news,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Bushra Ansari prays for recovery of her unwell mother, sister
Bushra Ansari prays for recovery of her unwell mother, sister
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.