Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Twitter users criticize Gal Gadot over Palestine conflict statements

Israel actor says her country deserves to live in peace

Posted: May 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Twitter users criticize Gal Gadot over Palestine conflict statements

Photo: AFP

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has caused quite a stir on social media with her views regarding the tense situation between Israel and Palestine.

The Israeli actor, who has previously served in the Israeli Defence Forces, said on Twitter that she was heartbroken to see her country at war.

“My heart breaks,” she wrote on the social media app. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star added that Israel and its “neighbouring country” deserve to live in peace.

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace,” she wrote.

Her remarks were not welcomed by users who reacted by posting pictures of the actor back in her military days.

She went on to disable the reply comment which irked the the people even more.

Several Middle East countries have banned Wonder Woman due to her Israeli heritage.

