Twitter users criticize Gal Gadot over Palestine conflict statements

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has caused quite a stir on social media with her views regarding the tense situation between Israel and Palestine.

The Israeli actor, who has previously served in the Israeli Defence Forces, said on Twitter that she was heartbroken to see her country at war.

“My heart breaks,” she wrote on the social media app. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star added that Israel and its “neighbouring country” deserve to live in peace.

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace,” she wrote.

Her remarks were not welcomed by users who reacted by posting pictures of the actor back in her military days.

Let Gal Gadot have her weaknesses. pic.twitter.com/Gghysv3GNq — raf (@rafaelshimunov) May 13, 2021

Ya’ll have that same energy for anyone who has been in the US military while they were destroying a third world country in the name of “liberty” — Kam Kalambay (@kalomika) May 13, 2021

She went on to disable the reply comment which irked the the people even more.

Disabled comments are a sign you aren’t willing to be an adult and face criticism for your words. You’re on the wrong side of history, @GalGadot. Enjoy the ratio. https://t.co/KhS1Ahgzzo — #EquitableMARTA (@NorthBearOne) May 12, 2021

Several Middle East countries have banned Wonder Woman due to her Israeli heritage.