Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger

Rosy opens up about marriage with Pakistani traveler Adeel

Posted: May 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021

Rosie Gabrielle, a Canadian vlogger, may have just called out all Pakistani men by mentioning that Adeel, her husband and fellow Pakistani traveler, fails to clean up after himself. While this remark is based on a few months experience of living in one Pakistani household, does this represent the state of Pakistani men as a whole?

She was talking to SAMAA TV’s morning show host, Muhammad Shueb, on March 10. Shueb asked her to spot one thing she disliked about her new husband and would want to change in him. “He was really disorganized when I met him,” said Rosie, “needs to clean up after himself.” She did, however, mention a gradual change in Adeel’s habits. According to her, he has learned quickly and she has now “trained him well”.

Perhaps this training refers to how the couple has divided up household chores. While Rosie claims to be the cook of the family, Adeel manages the dishes and utensils. This seems to be a repetitive task since family gatherings (especially large ones) are an important part of their routine after marriage, in which Rosie commented that there is food, and food, and more food!

Arguably, Adeel’s ability to change for the better can reflect the potential all Pakistani men have to learn to clean up and be organized.

Despite each other’s shortcomings, both seem to enjoy each other’s company, and look forward to adventuring together as a couple in the future. “We’ve both explored Pakistan in our separate ways and it will be a completely new experience to get to experience it together now,” Rosie said.

