HOME > Entertainment

Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent

Movie also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is expected to play the role of a ‘street smart and rebellious’ Pakistani agent in the third installment of Salman Khan’s Tiger series.

Expect a showdown between a Pakistani agent (Emraan Hashmi) and an Indian agent (Salman Khan) in the movie, sources told PinkVilla. “It’s essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan’s answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod,” the source added.

This will be the first time when Salman and Emraan will be seen sharing the screen.

The movie is touted to become the biggest action film in Bollywood with a whopping budget of INR3.5 billion.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif started shooting the first schedule of the film at the start of 2021 in Yash Raj Studio. Tight security was maintained to avoid any leaked footage or images from the sets.

Tiger 3 is produced by YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

