The Weeknd wins big at Billboard Music Awards

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd on Sunday swept the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with 10 wins.

He was named winner in Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Songs Sales Artist, Top Radio Singles Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top R&B Song, and Top Latin Song categories.

The awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) and Top Selling Song went to the K-pop band BTS.

Taylor Swift won the awards for Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album. Lady Gaga was victorious in the Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album categories.

MGK took the awards for Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album, and Top Rock Song. Bad Bunny won the Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, and Top Latin Album awards.

Kanye West won the Top Gospel Artist and the Top Gospel Song awards. Carrie Underwood bagged the Top Country Female Artist, Top Christian Album awards.

Cher, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey were recognized for their services to the music industry with the Icon Award.

