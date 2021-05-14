Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Farooq Sattar's secret ritual on Eid day

Former MNA and his wife were on SAMAA's Eid special

Posted: May 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Farooq Sattar’s secret ritual on Eid day

Dr Farooq Sattar and his wife Kausar appeared on Naya Din on May 14, 2021.

Listen to the story
In a rare confession, one of the MQM's most powerful leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar, revealed how he starts his Eid day, while he was being interrogated by Naya Din hosts on SAMAA TV on Friday, the second day of Eid. Dr Sattar, or Farooq bhai depending on your political leanings, is a former MNA and the leader of his own faction of the MQM. He and his wife Shahida Kausar talked about what they chose to wear and the struggle to achieve matching outfits: grey this year. Kausar revealed that after offering Eid prayers, Dr Farooq comes home and kisses his mother’s hands. “First I kiss my mother’s hands, then my kids’ mother’s hands,” he quickly added, to avert the possibility of domestic warfare breaking out off-set. Kausar revealed that Farooq (not bhai to her) likes to wear matching clothes. “I told him that I don’t have brown and purple suits as I don’t like these colours but since you want us to match, get me these ones.” Now that is an example of a great political negotiation...
In a rare confession, one of the MQM’s most powerful leaders, Dr Farooq Sattar, revealed how he starts his Eid day, while he was being interrogated by Naya Din hosts on SAMAA TV on Friday, the second day of Eid.

Dr Sattar, or Farooq bhai depending on your political leanings, is a former MNA and the leader of his own faction of the MQM.

He and his wife Shahida Kausar talked about what they chose to wear and the struggle to achieve matching outfits: grey this year. Kausar revealed that after offering Eid prayers, Dr Farooq comes home and kisses his mother’s hands.

“First I kiss my mother’s hands, then my kids’ mother’s hands,” he quickly added, to avert the possibility of domestic warfare breaking out off-set.

Kausar revealed that Farooq (not bhai to her) likes to wear matching clothes. “I told him that I don’t have brown and purple suits as I don’t like these colours but since you want us to match, get me these ones.” Now that is an example of a great political negotiation…

 
