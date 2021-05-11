Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

The Boys season 3 to release with new Supes

The story will continue from where the second season ended

Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boys season 3 to release with new Supes

Photo: TheBoysTV/Twitter

The third season of the hit web show The Boys will mark the on-screen debut of several new Supes, the Latin Times reported Monday.

The new cast of the comic book-based show includes Jensen Ackles as Dexter, who has superpowers similar to that of Marvel’s Captain America. Katia Winter will play Little Nina. The details of her character have not been revealed.

The premier episode of the third season will continue from where the second season left off.

The finale saw protagonist Bill Butcher making an agreement with Vought chief Stan Edgar. Butcher was seeking help from the organisation to retrieve his son Ryan, who is being held hostage at antagonist John aka Homelander’s cabin.

Butcher breaks the deal after coming to know that his wife Becca and son’s lives are in danger from Klara Risinger alias Stormfront.

Ryan goes on to unleash his super powers, which seriously injure Stormfront. But his mother also gets killed in the process.

Homelander is blackmailed by Margaret Shaw alias Queen Maeve, who threatens to deliberately leak his video showing him not saving people from a plane crash.

It also marked the return of Rebecca Anne January aka Starlight and Reggie Franklin aka A-Train in The Seven.

Protagonist Hughie Campbell joins the legal team of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. He is unaware that the politician is a secret Supe with an objective to take Vought down.

The season 3 is slated to be released in Winter 2021 or Mid 2022.

RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

