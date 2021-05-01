Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Suspects in Lady Gaga bulldog heist face murder charges

Singer's French bulldogs were stolen in February

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Suspects in Lady Gaga bulldog heist face murder charges

Photo: DW

Three men were charged with attempted murder and robbery on Thursday in the theft of singer Lady Gaga’s dogs in February, authorities said, a crime that saw her dog walker shot on a street in Hollywood.

The suspects are three men ages 18, 19 and 27, and two were also charged with assault, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney George Gascon was quoted as saying, underscoring the “very serious” nature of the case. 

The three, described by Los Angeles police as “documented gang members,” allegedly approached Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer while he was out with the singer’s French bulldogs near Sunset Boulevard on February 24.

Two suspects got out of a vehicle and demanded Fischer hand over the pets at gunpoint. He was shot once in a struggle with the two men who fled with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, police said.

A third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the encounter before returning to the wounded Fischer, and was later recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

Police said they don’t believe the suspects targeted the dogs because of their famous owner, but because French bulldogs are a coveted breed that can sell for thousands of dollars. 

Two other suspects, considered accomplices by prosecutors, include a 50-year-old woman who turned the pets over to police two days after the theft.

She said she had found them in the street, after Lady Gaga had offered a $500,000 reward for their safe return.

Authorities said the fifth suspect had a relationship with the 50-year-old woman and was the father of one of the three attackers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
french bulldogs lady gaga Murder theft
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.