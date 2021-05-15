Stunt rider Marina Syed smashes patriarchy in Sheenogai trailer

The trailer of the upcoming Pakistan action movie Sheenogai has been released.

The film is directed by Abu Aleeha. It shows her views on people victim-blaming the woman who was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 9, 2020.

Sheenogai stars stunt biker Marina Syed, who teaches women how to ride motorcycles at an all-women club in Karachi. Other actors involved in the project include Aisha Faraz Rind, Kunwar Mudassir Shehzad, Ayaz Ali, and Bilawal Hussain.

The film’s tagline is “Pain shapes a woman into a warrior.”

The movie was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release date has yet to be announced.