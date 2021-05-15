Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Stunt rider Marina Syed smashes patriarchy in Sheenogai trailer

Movie is inspired by Lahore motorway rape

Posted: May 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stunt rider Marina Syed smashes patriarchy in Sheenogai trailer

Photo Courtesy: latestbreaking1/Twitter

The trailer of the upcoming Pakistan action movie Sheenogai has been released.

The film is directed by Abu Aleeha. It shows her views on people victim-blaming the woman who was raped on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway on September 9, 2020.

Sheenogai stars stunt biker Marina Syed, who teaches women how to ride motorcycles at an all-women club in Karachi. Other actors involved in the project include Aisha Faraz Rind, Kunwar Mudassir Shehzad, Ayaz Ali, and Bilawal Hussain.

The film’s tagline is “Pain shapes a woman into a warrior.”

The movie was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release date has yet to be announced.

Sheenogai
 
