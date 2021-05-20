Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Spotify to roll out auto-transcribe feature for podcasts

Multiple updates have been announced

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Spotify to roll out auto-transcribe feature for podcasts

Photo: Spotify Pakistan

Are you tired of scanning and moving around podcasts for a specific segment? Spotify is going to make things easier.

The music-streaming app has announced a number of updates, including an auto-transcribing feature for podcasts, according to The Verge.

The company said that Spotify will start transcribing certain original and exclusive shows in the coming weeks. Users will have the option to either read the transcript or listen to the audio. A tap on the text will enable users to jump to that point in the audio.

Spotify is undergoing visual changes as well, in terms of button colours, size and format. The company aims to make the app easy to use for people with low vision and visual impairments.

iOS users will be able to control the font size through their settings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
auto-transcribe podcasts spotify
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.