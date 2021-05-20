Spotify to roll out auto-transcribe feature for podcasts

Are you tired of scanning and moving around podcasts for a specific segment? Spotify is going to make things easier.

The music-streaming app has announced a number of updates, including an auto-transcribing feature for podcasts, according to The Verge.

The company said that Spotify will start transcribing certain original and exclusive shows in the coming weeks. Users will have the option to either read the transcript or listen to the audio. A tap on the text will enable users to jump to that point in the audio.

Spotify is undergoing visual changes as well, in terms of button colours, size and format. The company aims to make the app easy to use for people with low vision and visual impairments.

iOS users will be able to control the font size through their settings.

