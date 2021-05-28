Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan

She competed against 10 participants

Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Shyraa Roy, a transgender woman from Lahore, has been crowned Miss Trans Pakistan 2021.

“Singer was my career already but becoming a beauty queen was something that I didn’t expect in my life,” Syria told SAMAA TV. “My beauty, I think, comes from my originality.”

Shyraa is the first transgender to claim the title. The ceremony was held in Lahore and was attended by celebrities and makeup artists from both Pakistan and Dubai. Shyraa was crowned by Miss Pakistan World Areej Chaudhry.

“My parents were calling me when I was being crowned, doing all those emotional things that parents do,” Shyraa said, adding that she competed against ten participants. 

She is now eligible for the Miss Universe title and is all set to represent Pakistan in Thailand, Dubai, Turkey, Philippines and France this year. 

The ceremony would have taken place in Canada but was held virtually in Lahore due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Shyraa has acted in movies as well.

Lahore Miss Trans Pakistan
 
