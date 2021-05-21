Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism

Says humanity comes before politics

Photo: Instagram/Sanam Saeed

People are calling Dubai out on social media for a billboard advertising tourism in Israel.

“If this is true, then shame on you, Dubai,” actor Sanam Saeed wrote, sharing the screenshot. 

The photo, taken from inside a car, was posted on Instagram with the caption: “The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies (Dubai yesterday, May 16, 2021).”

Photo: Instagram/Sanam Saeed

Pakistani celebrities have called Israel out for “perpetrating genocide” in Palestine. On Monday, stars joined protests held in Lahore and Islamabad, including Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf, Dananeer Mobeen, Hania Aamir. They were spotted holding placards and chanting slogans in support of Palestine.

A demonstration was held outside the Press Club in Karachi as well. Ayesha Omar, Mahira Khan, Sanam Jung, Sheheryar Munawar and other other stars called for an end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza and urged people to speak out for Palestine. 

Israeli strikes on Gaza since May 10 have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel and and the Islamist movement in Palestine Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of violence.

RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. No name  May 21, 2021 1:02 pm/ Reply

    The title is so confusing and can be easily misunderstood.

