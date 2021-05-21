Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shahid Afridi composes poem for Palestinian children

He is ‘proud’ to see his daughter supporting Palestine

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shahid Afridi composes poem for Palestinian children

Photo: Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Cricket legend Shahid Afridi has dedicated a poem to children suffering in Palestine.

“I’m filled with pride seeing you [his daughter] stand up for Palestinian children,” Afridi tweeted with photos showing his daughter Asmara raising the Palestinian flag. 

His poem for children who have lost their homes and loved ones in Israel’s relentless bombing has attracted over 10,000 likes and multiple retweets.

“We are far, far away,” Afridi said. “But our hearts beat with you.”

Pakistani celebrities have called Israel out for “perpetrating genocide” in Palestine. Stars joined protests held in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, including Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf, Ayesha Omar, Hania Aamir among others. They were spotted holding placards and chanting slogans in support of Palestine.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since May 10 have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel and and the Islamist movement in Palestine Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of violence.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Palestine Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.