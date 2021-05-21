Shahid Afridi composes poem for Palestinian children

Cricket legend Shahid Afridi has dedicated a poem to children suffering in Palestine.

“I’m filled with pride seeing you [his daughter] stand up for Palestinian children,” Afridi tweeted with photos showing his daughter Asmara raising the Palestinian flag.

Happy Birthday Princess 💜

May your journey in life be filled with joy and love which you share with those around you.

I’m filled with pride seeing you stand for Palestinian children, raising their flag of hope for a better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/59Pdr50Jau — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 20, 2021

His poem for children who have lost their homes and loved ones in Israel’s relentless bombing has attracted over 10,000 likes and multiple retweets.

“We are far, far away,” Afridi said. “But our hearts beat with you.”

یہ پیغام ارض فلسطین کے بچو تمہارے لئے ہے

یہاں دور بہت دور ہیں ہم،

مگر یہ دل ہمارے دھڑکتے ہیں تمہارے ساتھ،

اسی طرح جس طرح سے ہمارے آبا اور ان کے آبا کے دل،

تمہارے اجداد کے ساتھ دھڑکتے تھے

دکھ، اندیشہ، خوف اور فکر کی تمام گرہیں عارضی ہیں

غم کی تمام راہیں عارضی ہیں!#آزاد_فلسطین_ہو pic.twitter.com/9b3FZfCbyK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 19, 2021

Pakistani celebrities have called Israel out for “perpetrating genocide” in Palestine. Stars joined protests held in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, including Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf, Ayesha Omar, Hania Aamir among others. They were spotted holding placards and chanting slogans in support of Palestine.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since May 10 have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel and and the Islamist movement in Palestine Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of violence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

