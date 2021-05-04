Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan’s Zarrar will release after cinemas reopen

It was delayed due to Covid-19

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shaan’s Zarrar will release after cinemas reopen

Photo: YouTube/Zarrar

Shaan Shahid has announced that his upcoming action thriller movie Zarrar will be releasing once cinemas reopen.

He said this on Twitter.

Zarrar was to be released in 2020 but was delayed to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film’s trailer was dropped on Resolution Day last year.

The official date was not announced at that time.

Shaan plays the role of an ISI’s special unit member whose aim is to wipe out threats to national security.

The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz.

It has been written and directed by the actor and shooting took place in Pakistan, Turkey and England.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shaan shahid Zarrar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Zarrar, Shaan Shahid, Shaan Shahid movie, Zarrar release date, Zarrar release date,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.