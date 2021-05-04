Shaan’s Zarrar will release after cinemas reopen

It was delayed due to Covid-19

Shaan Shahid has announced that his upcoming action thriller movie Zarrar will be releasing once cinemas reopen.

He said this on Twitter.

#zarrarthefilm coming as soon as the cinemas open ♥️🙏🏼🎥🇵🇰⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cCYklMAU92 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 3, 2021

Zarrar was to be released in 2020 but was delayed to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film’s trailer was dropped on Resolution Day last year.

The official date was not announced at that time.

Shaan plays the role of an ISI’s special unit member whose aim is to wipe out threats to national security.

The film also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik and Nayyar Ejaz.

It has been written and directed by the actor and shooting took place in Pakistan, Turkey and England.