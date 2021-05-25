Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Saniya Shamshad expecting her first child

She got married in 2019 to businessman Hidayat Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Saniya Shamshad expecting her first child

Photo Courtesy: saniyashamshadhussain/Instagram

Actor Saniya Shamshad said that she is about to become a mother.

The model and actor announced the news by sharing a picture of her with husband Hidayat Syed, who is an Australian resident, on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: saniashamshadhussain/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: saniashamshadhussain/Instagram

Saniya got married in July 2019 and moved to Australia.

The 31-year-old made her acting debut in Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed in 2011. She has starred in several projects namely Sadqay Tumhare, Mein Adhuri, Rashk and Piya Naam Ka Diya.

The model has hosted shows at A Plus and ATV as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hidayat Saeed Saniya Shamshad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.