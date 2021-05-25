Saniya Shamshad expecting her first child

Actor Saniya Shamshad said that she is about to become a mother.

The model and actor announced the news by sharing a picture of her with husband Hidayat Syed, who is an Australian resident, on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy: saniashamshadhussain/Instagram

Saniya got married in July 2019 and moved to Australia.

The 31-year-old made her acting debut in Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed in 2011. She has starred in several projects namely Sadqay Tumhare, Mein Adhuri, Rashk and Piya Naam Ka Diya.

The model has hosted shows at A Plus and ATV as well.