Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey is now a cartoon

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s character in the Dabangg series will make an appearance in its animated version on Cartoon Network, Times Now Digital has reported.

The megastar played the role of Chulbul Pandey—-a brave policeman with unconventional methods of dealing with criminal activities. The movie’s star-studded cast also included Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonu Sood.

Khan made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Bhaiyaji smile! Aa gaye hain ‘Chulbul Pandey’ apne animated avatar mein in ‘Dabangg-The Animated Series’ 31st May se, har roz 12 baje, Cartoon Network par! #ThankYouForBeingDabangg #BeDabanggWithCartoonNetwork #CosmosMaya.https://t.co/vhC4lzuKAz — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 30, 2021

The social media website was flooded with reactions.

Ek number Bhai 🔥🔥🔥



Dabangg is cult classic, Evergreen, larger than life, hard core action, with full of bejod dialogues… means it’s a ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER..

Or ye kids ka show ek tribute hai.. Dabangg ke liye ❤️❤️🔥🔥 — Samar Pratap Singh ( Badass) (@MainSalmaniac) May 30, 2021

Kid’s favorite is finally among kids in their fav version 😍😍❣️ — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) May 30, 2021

MORE PAPULAR FAMOUS ICONIC CHARACTERS OF CHULBUL PANDAY IN THE HISTORY OF BOLLYWOOD CINEMA EVER..💯#DABANGG pic.twitter.com/xcMVe9lhbj — ماجد انصاری (@human9922) May 30, 2021

It is not the first Indian film or series to have an animated version. The Singham series and Fukrey have been animated as well.

