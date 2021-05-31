Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey is now a cartoon

Dabangg series to premiere on May 31

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s character in the Dabangg series will make an appearance in its animated version on Cartoon Network, Times Now Digital has reported.

The megastar played the role of Chulbul Pandey—-a brave policeman with unconventional methods of dealing with criminal activities. The movie’s star-studded cast also included Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonu Sood.

Khan made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The social media website was flooded with reactions.

It is not the first Indian film or series to have an animated version. The Singham series and Fukrey have been animated as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

