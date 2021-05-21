Salma Hayek recalls her near-fatal ordeal with coronavirus

American actor Salma Hayek has said that she refused to die in a hospital during her battle with coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” said the 54-year-old said in an interview. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

The actor reportedly spent seven weeks in quarantine at home. She was put on oxygen as well.

After recovering from the disease, Hayek went to film Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

“It was not a lot of time. It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it,” she said. “I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

The actor will be seen in several projects, including the Eternals and House of Gucci and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus include Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince William, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Pink, Novak Djokovic, Amitabh Bachchan, Mel Gibson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dwayne Johnson.