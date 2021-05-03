Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari share ‘baat pakki’ pictures

Wishes and prayers are pouring in for actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who got engaged in a private ceremony on Saturday.

“Baat pakki,” wrote Saboor, sharing a photo from her engagement. “With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person.”

Ali posted a photo too and commented that he had mixed feelings, but most importantly he was happy.

Saboor opted for a simple, tea pink suit with minimal makeup for the occasion and Ali wore a white embroidered kurta.

“From this day forward you should not walk alone,” Ali said while writing about Saboor. Her sister Sajal Ali was spotted at the event as well and welcomed Ali to their family.

Celebrities, including Sarah Khan and Hania Aamir, congratulated the couple and wished them best.

