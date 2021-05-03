Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Entertainment

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari share ‘baat pakki’ pictures

Family members attended the private event

Posted: May 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari share ‘baat pakki’ pictures

Photo: Instagram/Saboor Aly

Wishes and prayers are pouring in for actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who got engaged in a private ceremony on Saturday.

“Baat pakki,” wrote Saboor, sharing a photo from her engagement. “With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person.”

Photo: Instagram/Saboor Aly

Ali posted a photo too and commented that he had mixed feelings, but most importantly he was happy.

Photo: Instagram/Ali Ansari

Saboor opted for a simple, tea pink suit with minimal makeup for the occasion and Ali wore a white embroidered kurta.

“From this day forward you should not walk alone,” Ali said while writing about Saboor. Her sister Sajal Ali was spotted at the event as well and welcomed Ali to their family.

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Celebrities, including Sarah Khan and Hania Aamir, congratulated the couple and wished them best.

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

