Saba Qamar wonders why Sexify top trending on Netflix Pakistan

Popularity of latest Netflix original series Sexify in Pakistan has baffled actor Saba Qamar.

The Cheekh star sarcastically asked on Instagram why the show was top trending on Netflix Pakistan despite the fact that people here are very ‘Shareef’.

All eight episodes of the Polish language series were released on April 28.

The show is based on the story of a sexually inexperienced girl and her friends who explores the world of intimacy to build an innovative sex app to win a technology competition.

The cast include Aleksandra Skraba, Maria Sobocinska, Sandra Drzymalska, Piotr Pacek and Kamil Wodka.