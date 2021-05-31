Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Randeep Hooda removed as UN ambassador after sexist joke

Celebrities are calling him out

Posted: May 31, 2021
Posted: May 31, 2021

Photo: Instagram/Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is being called out for sexism after an old video started to resurface showing him ridiculing politician Mayawati, Hindustan Times has reported.

“I think I will tell a very dirty joke,” Randeep says in the video and goes on to make derogatory remarks about Mayawati, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The video, which is now being widely circulated on Twitter, is nine years old and many celebrities are calling Randeep out, including Richa Chadha.

“It’s a despicable joke,” said Richa. “It’s crass, tasteless, and sexist.”

She wondered why women are always asked to apologise for their men colleagues while they “pontificate on sexism”.

“Not holding my breath,” Richa remarked.

Randeep has been removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

“The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations,” CMS said in a statement. “Mr. Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador.”

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has made sexist remarks. Amitabh Bachchan once called IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath “too beautiful to be an economist”. Karan Johar and Ranvir Singh have been criticised too for abusive comments in 2014 during a YouTube show with one of the highest viewerships.

