HOME > Entertainment

Radhe called out for not being original

Film poster copied from a Hollywood movie

Posted: May 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Radhe called out for not being original

Bollywood film Radhe has not only ripped off the Korean movie The Outlaws but also copied the poster from a Hollywood film Brake, actor Kamal Khan has tweeted.

Kamal Khan criticized the film on Twitter and even received a legal notice from Salman Khan for defamation.

The film was released on Zee5 and soon after the release it was reproduced on other streaming websites. Salman Khan appealed to his fans that rather than watching the film on video piracy websites, they should purchase it; it is available at a reasonable rate of INR 249.

He said that a legal action will be taken against these websites.

legal action Radhe Salman Khan
 
RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

