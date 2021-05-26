Radhe called out for not being original

Bollywood film Radhe has not only ripped off the Korean movie The Outlaws but also copied the poster from a Hollywood film Brake, actor Kamal Khan has tweeted.

Kamal Khan criticized the film on Twitter and even received a legal notice from Salman Khan for defamation.

You all know that film #Radhe is remake of Korean film #outlaws and Salman Khan has copied poster from here. Kuch Toh original Karo Yar! pic.twitter.com/OgQ4cjfX3h — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 15, 2021

The film was released on Zee5 and soon after the release it was reproduced on other streaming websites. Salman Khan appealed to his fans that rather than watching the film on video piracy websites, they should purchase it; it is available at a reasonable rate of INR 249.

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

He said that a legal action will be taken against these websites.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

