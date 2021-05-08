Rabya Kulsoom, Rehan Nazim blessed with baby boy

Actor Rabya Kulsoom and her husband Rehan Nazim have been blessed with a baby boy.

Rehan announced the news on social media.

Rehan said his wife and baby were doing well. He called on the people to remember them in prayers.

Rabya married singer and songwriter Rehan back in 2016. She started her showbiz career after her marriage.

The actor has starred in many serials, including Zamani Manzil Kay Maskharay, Haara Dil, Choti Choti Batain, Meer Abru and Shehr-e-Malal.