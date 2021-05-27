Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret to a successful marriage

She married Nick Jonas in 2018

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret to a successful marriage

Photo: Teen Vogue

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up with Vogue on her career and life with husband Nick Jonas.

“Secret behind a good marriage?” she said. “I’m just two years in so I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much. But according to me, it’s conversation.”

The actor believes that a couple should talk to each other and enjoy their time together more often. “It’s an amazing secret.”

When asked about her career, Priyanka said that one shouldn’t rest on one’s laurels and keep working hard instead. “If you want to keep moving, the only thing you have got to do is move.”

Vogue, calling her wedding the “world’s most epic”, asked how she managed to pull it off. It was held in both India and America.

“The secret behind the world’s most epic wedding was doing it in two months,” Priyanka said, laughing. “Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic.” 

In April, Priyanka was criticised for asking the US government to help India with COVID-19 vaccines. Her last film The White Tiger was nominated for an Oscar. She is all set to star in Text for You, Citadel and Matrix 4.

Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas. Their wedding was one of the biggest celebrity affairs of 2018.

