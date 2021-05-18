Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Photos: Pakistani celebrities join protests against Israel

Crowds gathered in Lahore, Islamabad

Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/Maryam Nafees

A number of Pakistani celebrities came out to protest against Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, on Monday.

“Such an overwhelming turnout in Islamabad,” said Hania Aamir. She was holding a placard that read: “Ethnic cleansing, colonial occupation, genocide. Call it what it is.”

The protests were held in Islamabad and Lahore. Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf, Dananeer Mobeen, Osman Khalid Butt, Maryam Nafees, producer Ammara Hikmat and many other stars expressed solidarity with Palestine. 

In Manchester, Armeena Rana Khan lit candles for Palestinian children who have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

As many as 192 Palestinians, including 58 children, have been killed in Gaza in the past week, Al Jazeera reported.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

celebrity protests Israel Palestine
 
