Photos: Pakistani celebrities join protests against Israel

A number of Pakistani celebrities came out to protest against Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, on Monday.

“Such an overwhelming turnout in Islamabad,” said Hania Aamir. She was holding a placard that read: “Ethnic cleansing, colonial occupation, genocide. Call it what it is.”

The protests were held in Islamabad and Lahore. Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf, Dananeer Mobeen, Osman Khalid Butt, Maryam Nafees, producer Ammara Hikmat and many other stars expressed solidarity with Palestine.

In Manchester, Armeena Rana Khan lit candles for Palestinian children who have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Our hearts were heavy but it was a peaceful vigil. Muslims, Hindus, Christians came together and spoke for Palestine. We read out the names of all the murdered children. Our message: We cannot do this alone, we need all people to come together and support. #VigilforPalestine 😔 pic.twitter.com/NnwIVH3DOu — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 16, 2021

As many as 192 Palestinians, including 58 children, have been killed in Gaza in the past week, Al Jazeera reported.

