People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan

Social media users have criticised celebrity cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil for his statements on Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Jamil, in an Instagram video, was seen praising the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star for being an obedient son.

This did not sit well with Instagram users. They questioned him about his silence on the Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

There were many who came to the cleric’s defence as well. They said that the video was fake.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This was not the first time that the Garv star had earned praise from Pakistan celebrities.

Actor Sohai Ali Abro said that she was impressed with his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had said he would pick the actor to play him if his biopic is ever made.

Bollywood actor has supported Pakistan artists when they were banned from working in India after the Uri attacks in 2016. He had said that they were artists and not terrorists.