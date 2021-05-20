PEMRA issues Neo TV notice for airing ‘fight, inappropriate language’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued a show-cause notice to Neo TV for airing a fight between comedian Basit Ali and the guests on its morning show.

PEMRA has directed the channel to submit a reply within 14 days.

A fight was started by comedian Basit Ali on the show’s Eid edition aired on May 17. He was enraged by a performance and started shouting that society does not allow dance and that it leads to vulgarity and rape on minors.

Things took an ugly turn when Basit and the performer started to physically fight, using derogatory language. The host’s efforts to calm the two didn’t help.

“This is my show,” said the host. “You’re on a morning show. You knew the format and that there would be women, singing, dance and games. How can you say it is vulgar?”

Many people criticised the comedian and called him “the next Khalilur Rehman Qamar” for shouting at women on live television. Others wondered why the show didn’t cut to a break and allowed the entire fight to go live instead.

This is not the first time such an outburst has been telecast live. Screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar abused activist Marvi Sirmed over the Aurat March slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi. Marvi was verbally attacked by JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on TV as well.

