Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

PEMRA issues Neo TV notice for airing ‘fight, inappropriate language’

It happened on a morning show

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
PEMRA issues Neo TV notice for airing ‘fight, inappropriate language’

Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued a show-cause notice to Neo TV for airing a fight between comedian Basit Ali and the guests on its morning show.

PEMRA has directed the channel to submit a reply within 14 days.

A fight was started by comedian Basit Ali on the show’s Eid edition aired on May 17. He was enraged by a performance and started shouting that society does not allow dance and that it leads to vulgarity and rape on minors.

Things took an ugly turn when Basit and the performer started to physically fight, using derogatory language. The host’s efforts to calm the two didn’t help.

“This is my show,” said the host. “You’re on a morning show. You knew the format and that there would be women, singing, dance and games. How can you say it is vulgar?”

Many people criticised the comedian and called him “the next Khalilur Rehman Qamar” for shouting at women on live television. Others wondered why the show didn’t cut to a break and allowed the entire fight to go live instead.

This is not the first time such an outburst has been telecast live. Screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar abused activist Marvi Sirmed over the Aurat March slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi. Marvi was verbally attacked by JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on TV as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Comedian Basit Ali fight morning show Neo TV
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.