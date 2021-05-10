Palestine needs us to speak up: Naimal Khawar

Israeli forces attacking worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque have sparked outrage on social media.

“Imagine this happening to you,” said Naimal Khawar. “To your brother, husband, mother, sister and children. How would you feel?”

Photo: Instagram/Naimal Khawar

More than 170 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the holy mosque’s compound last week and dispersed the worshippers who had gathered for Jummatul Wida prayers. The police fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshippers.

“Palestine needs us to speak up right now!” Naimal said.

Singer Asim Azhar condemned the attack and questioned why the world is not calling out Israel for its atrocities in Palestine.

“I’m sickened and disgusted,” he said. “How can you attack a place of worship and defenceless worshippers?”

I am sickened & disgusted. How can you attack a place of a worship & attack defenceless worshippers? And yet again, the world will stay silent on Israel’s continuous oppression on Palestine. Ya Allah reham! #IsraeliAttackonAlAqsa #PalestiniansLivesMatter — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 8, 2021

Farhan Saeed termed the attack “terrorism” and said: “How can the international community sit back and watch this happen?”

The world’s deafening silence is criminal! How can the international community sit back and watch this happen? This IS terrorism!!https://t.co/N8EQQn2nN3#AlAqsa#AlAqsaMosque #AlAqsaUnderAttack — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) May 8, 2021

Other stars who voiced their support for Palestine include Shahid Afridi and Feroze Khan.

ادھر مسجد اقصی کی دیواریں فرش، فلسطینی خون سے اور ادھر، میری آنکھیں بے بسی کے آنسوؤں سے سرخ ہیں۔ عالمی ضمیر بے حسی کی چادر میں لپٹا سو رہا ہے۔ شائد مسلمانوں کا لہو اس قدر بےتوقیر ہے کہ اس پہ نہ کوئی آواز اٹھے گی اور نہ مہم چلے گی. قبلہ اول، ہم تیری تقدیس کا قرض اتارنے سے قاصر ہیں — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 8, 2021

In a statement by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government said that such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramazan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

