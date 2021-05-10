Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Palestine needs us to speak up: Naimal Khawar

Celebrities condemn attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Naimal Khawar

Israeli forces attacking worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque have sparked outrage on social media.

“Imagine this happening to you,” said Naimal Khawar. “To your brother, husband, mother, sister and children. How would you feel?”

Photo: Instagram/Naimal Khawar

More than 170 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the holy mosque’s compound last week and dispersed the worshippers who had gathered for Jummatul Wida prayers. The police fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshippers.

“Palestine needs us to speak up right now!” Naimal said.

Singer Asim Azhar condemned the attack and questioned why the world is not calling out Israel for its atrocities in Palestine.

“I’m sickened and disgusted,” he said. “How can you attack a place of worship and defenceless worshippers?”

Farhan Saeed termed the attack “terrorism” and said: “How can the international community sit back and watch this happen?”

Other stars who voiced their support for Palestine include Shahid Afridi and Feroze Khan.

In a statement by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government said that such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramazan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

Tell us what you think:

