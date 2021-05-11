Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Palestine cannot be erased: Bella Hadid

She is proud to be a ‘strong’ Palestinian

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Palestine cannot be erased: Bella Hadid

Photo: Instagram/Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid has revealed that the attack by the Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa mosque is all she has been discussing with her sisters.

“I don’t usually come on show and show my sadness, frustration and heartbreak,” she wrote. “Seeing these videos breaks my heart for what Palestinians go through everyday.”

Photo: Instagram/Bella Hadid

She was referring to the attack on worshippers on Al-Aqsa mosque that left more than 170 Palestinians injured last week. The Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets at people who had gathered there for Jummatul Wida prayers.

“My sisters [Gigi, Marielle and Alana] and I, we speak in a family chat group,” Bella said. “I cry for my Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

The model remarked that Palestinians have been a symbol of hope and peace for the world and it can never be erased.

Bella, whose father is Palestinian, spoke out against Instagram last year when it deleted one of her posts celebrating her heritage. She had posted a photo of her father’s US passport that showed Palestine listed as his birthplace.

“Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram?” Bella commented. “You can’t erase history by silencing people.”

Bella was one of the new celebrities who condemned the killing of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington DC. He was killed by two young women during a carjacking.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bella hadid Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan's Radhe
Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.