Palestine cannot be erased: Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid has revealed that the attack by the Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa mosque is all she has been discussing with her sisters.

“I don’t usually come on show and show my sadness, frustration and heartbreak,” she wrote. “Seeing these videos breaks my heart for what Palestinians go through everyday.”

Photo: Instagram/Bella Hadid

She was referring to the attack on worshippers on Al-Aqsa mosque that left more than 170 Palestinians injured last week. The Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets at people who had gathered there for Jummatul Wida prayers.

“My sisters [Gigi, Marielle and Alana] and I, we speak in a family chat group,” Bella said. “I cry for my Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

The model remarked that Palestinians have been a symbol of hope and peace for the world and it can never be erased.

Bella, whose father is Palestinian, spoke out against Instagram last year when it deleted one of her posts celebrating her heritage. She had posted a photo of her father’s US passport that showed Palestine listed as his birthplace.

“Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram?” Bella commented. “You can’t erase history by silencing people.”

Bella was one of the new celebrities who condemned the killing of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington DC. He was killed by two young women during a carjacking.

