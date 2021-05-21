Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Pakistan’s new policy to provide ‘special benefits’ to film industry

It will be announced next month

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s new policy to provide ‘special benefits’ to film industry

Photo: File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the federal government will pass a new law for easing taxes for the film industry in June.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf leader made the announcement on Twitter.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in March, had made the same statement.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed had said that discussions were being held stakeholders and working on a comprehensive bill to address the problems being faced by Pakistani artists.

The debate on royalties had heated up after TV veteran Naila Jafry, who is suffering from cancer, uploaded a video showing her asking channels to pay her dues for re-airing her work.

She has spent most of her savings on her treatment and is now facing difficulty to afford healthcare.

Actors, including Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Ushna Shah, came out in Naila’s support and called for laws to protect artists and their rights.

The Finance Act 2019 states there is no tax on those earning Rs600,000 per year (Rs50,000 per month) or less have been put in the lowest bracket with zero tax.

Those people whose earn Rs1.2 million a year have to pay 5% tax on the amount that exceeds Rs600,000 and this keeps increasing as income rises.
There are 12 income brackets with Rs75 million per year or more being the highest bracket that is taxed 35%.

