Pakistani short film wins big at international film festival

Darya kay iss Par, a Pakistani short film, has won three major awards at the New York City International Film Festival.

“Proud moment for Pakistan,” director Shoaib Sultan tweeted. The 30-minute Darya kay iss Par is Shoaib’s debut film which tries to capture the stereotypes related to mental health problems and society’s insensitive behaviour towards one’s mental suffering.

It is a story of a young girl named Gull Zareen, who lives in the northern region of Pakistan. Gull is suffering from depression for many reasons, including the fact that she lives in a cold, secluded mountainous area. She has been facing societal pressures since she was a student and its effects on her go worse when she gets married as no one understands her thoughts and feelings. One morning, Gull, unable to take it anymore, breaks down and throws herself into a river and dies.

More than 96 films were submitted from all over the world in 15 categories. Darya kay iss Par has won Best Director, Best Film and Best Actress. The film stars Samiya Mumtaz as well.

A number of Pakistani films and documentaries has won and been nominated for international awards.

Zindagi Tamasha by Sarmad Khoosat has bagged two Snow Leopard Awards, Busan International Film Festival Award and The Kim Ji-Seok Award.

Usman Mukhtar’s Bench was nominated for Independent Short Awards in Los Angeles. It was screened at the Cannes International Film Festival as well.

Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe became the first Pakistani animated film to be screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2021. It revolves around fatwa culture in Pakistan.

