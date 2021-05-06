Pakistani artist featured in Vogue for transforming Billie Eilish’s photo

Sara Shakeel, a London-based Pakistani artist, has made it to Vogue for sprinkling fairy dust over US singer Billie Eilish’s June 2021 cover.

“Little did I know my love and mad respect for Billie Eilish would land me an interview with one of my favourite magazines!” Sara wrote, sharing a screenshot from the British Vogue. “There’s one thing I’ve learned with time. All you need to do is to be honest with your work and intentions.”

Billie’s cover became the first in Vogue’s history to rack up one million likes in just six minutes. The singer’s own transformation took the internet by storm: her shock green hair gone blonde and sweatpants and oversized jackets replaced by corsets, latex gloves and leggings.

“It’s the first time we have seen Billie in this way, so I wanted to create something new for her,” Sara told Vogue. It took her three hours of digital rhinestoning.

Sara has one million followers on Instagram where she shares most of her work. “I’m a happy-go-lucky person who never dreamt of being famous, but now I’m so humbled.”

The artist remarked that her work “exists because of her followers”.

