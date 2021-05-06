Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani artist featured in Vogue for transforming Billie Eilish’s photo

It took her three hours

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani artist featured in Vogue for transforming Billie Eilish’s photo

Photo: British Vogue

Sara Shakeel, a London-based Pakistani artist, has made it to Vogue for sprinkling fairy dust over US singer Billie Eilish’s June 2021 cover.

“Little did I know my love and mad respect for Billie Eilish would land me an interview with one of my favourite magazines!” Sara wrote, sharing a screenshot from the British Vogue. “There’s one thing I’ve learned with time. All you need to do is to be honest with your work and intentions.”

Photo: Instagram/Sara Shakeel

Billie’s cover became the first in Vogue’s history to rack up one million likes in just six minutes. The singer’s own transformation took the internet by storm: her shock green hair gone blonde and sweatpants and oversized jackets replaced by corsets, latex gloves and leggings.

Photo: Instagram/Sara Shakeel

 “It’s the first time we have seen Billie in this way, so I wanted to create something new for her,” Sara told Vogue. It took her three hours of digital rhinestoning.

Sara has one million followers on Instagram where she shares most of her work. “I’m a happy-go-lucky person who never dreamt of being famous, but now I’m so humbled.”

Photo: Instagram/Sara Shakeel

The artist remarked that her work “exists because of her followers”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Billie Eilish Pakistani crystal artist Sara Shakeel Vogue cover
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.